All eyes are on Churchill Downs and have been since Derby week. Horse racing fans around the world are laser focused on the historic track after 12 horses have suffered fatal injuries since late April. This catastrophic loss for the horse racing community is highly unusual. Injuries are common, but a dozen fatal ones at the same track in short succession is rare.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, comprised of the top veterinarians from across the country, is in Louisville investigating track conditions at Churchill Downs. I'm glad this safety investigation is taking place. We want the sport to succeed, and the No. 1 priority is the health and well-being of the horses. I think conducting this investigation is a necessary first step.
I applaud the transparency on behalf of Churchill Downs. They're dealing with an extremely difficult situation but they're tackling it head on and keeping the public informed. Churchill Downs has a reputation for being one of the greatest tracks in the world, and what it brings to Louisville is unparalleled.
It's important to find out what's causing these horses to suffer fatal injuries so we can better protect them and enjoy a pastime that's crucial to the future success of Kentucky.
