It is my right to keep and bear arms. Shepherdsville city council passes a resolution to make the city a Second Amendment sanctuary city. This resolution is a formal expression of an opinion. It is not an ordinance or a law, but it does make a point. The point is to show the federal government that Shepherdsville residents will stand up for their gun rights. The movement aims to be doubly sure that they can keep their weapons, but no one is trying to take them.
The Second Amendment already protects these rights. I support the right to have and carry guns. The Shepherdsville city council wasted their time. What will be next for the city council? Maybe they should make a resolution to guarantee free speech? That way they could support the first amendment too. Cities and counties across the state have had similar ideas as Shepherdsville.
Nothing is accomplished by announcing your city as a Second Amendment sanctuary. The founders of our country already did that for you in the Constitution. What’s your opinion? Give us a call and tell us what you think.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.