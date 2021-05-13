Governor Beshear was greeted with a chorus of boos at the Kentucky Derby. I wonder if he knows how to take a hint.
After more than a year of COVID restrictions, Kentuckians are ready to fully reopen our economy. The loosened rules Beshear announced last week are a step in the right direction. But 75% is not 100%.
Those of us who have done the right thing and gotten our shot are still subject to mask requirements and capacity limits. It feels a bit like a bait and switch scheme.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“While I agree totally with you that people should get vaccinated, it’s free and it helps out everybody, I 100% disagree with you that things should open back up to 100%.”
“You all said that COVID-19 shots were free? That’s a joke. They’re charging everybody’s insurance for it, and I don’t have any health insurance.”
“When are you going to give the American public a little bit of credit for thinking for themselves? Let people make their own decisions. You don’t have the right.”
“I think Governor Beshear is right on point, not opening up the economy fully.”
“I disagree with most of what this governor does.”
“The governor needs to quit abusing his power, and open up our state, and lift this ridiculous mandate.”