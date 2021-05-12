Governor Beshear was greeted with a chorus of boos at the Kentucky Derby. I wonder if he knows how to take a hint.
After more than a year of COVID restrictions, Kentuckians are ready to fully reopen our economy. The loosened rules Beshear announced last week are a step in the right direction. But 75 percent is not 100 percent.
Those of us who have done the right thing and gotten our shot are still subject to mask requirements and capacity limits. It feels a bit like a bait and switch scheme.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Yeah, Mr. Woods, I agree with you 100%. The governor needs to go ahead and open this state up more than what he wants to. To me he's too controlling."
"I think our governor, Beshear, has done a great job during this pandemic, and those who continue to boo and whine about it… go get the shot and shut your face!"
"Governor Andy needs to put his mask on and just go back to Frankfort and leave the rest of us alone so we can get back to living."
"Is it really worth it, right now?"
"Andy needs to release us from this lockdown."
"When things are safe we will get back to normal. Period."
"Unmask this nation… and get on with life."
