The grass is always greener on the other side, there’s a reason for that. The Commonwealth consistently gives its money to fertilize the neighbor’s lawns. Last week Illinois became the eleventh state to start selling recreational Marijuana. They made three point one million dollars on the first day. Thirty-three states already have some form of legal cannabis.
The benefits of legalizing weed are bountiful. First and foremost, tax revenue could erase the pension crisis. Some estimates show Kentucky might be able to sell eight-hundred –million dollars’ worth of marijuana per year. Decriminalization would free up crowded jails and prisons, and would save the state more money. Jobs would be created. Farms will easily convert to grow the state’s new cash crop.
Legal marijuana is the future for the Commonwealth. This state was once blanketed by flourishing tobacco farms. During prohibition, bootleggers never stopped making bourbon. Let’s be honest, Kentuckian’s are already growing marijuana. It’s time for the state to legitimize the pot industry and start taxing its way to prosperity.
I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.