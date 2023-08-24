It's an awfully strange feeling when it's 100 degrees outside and every store in town is already getting ready for Christmas. I'm not trying to be a grinch — in fact, Christmas is my favorite holiday — but it just seems a bit too soon.
Here we are — the end of August, fully immersed in the brutally hot dog days of summer — and every mall in America is focused on Christmas sales. Christmas is four months away!
I'd like to enjoy the here and now before we start decorating everything in red and green.
On the other hand, I realize high school football is almost a seasonal right of passage around here. It forces us to look ahead to autumn despite how it feels outside, and I'm OK with that. I understand businesses have to plan ahead. I can get on board with the pumpkin spice craze and local stores stocking their shelves with fall wreaths and Halloween decorations. However, can't we hold off on the Christmas trees and snowmen a little while longer?
I say we all enjoy quality time with our family before the holiday rush sets in. As we all know, it'll be here before we know it.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View