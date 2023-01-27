Another week and another gun was found at a local school. This time at Eastern High School in Louisville.
A fight broke out in the cafeteria and a gun fell out of a student's backpack. Thankfully, no one was hurt -- this time.
There is no reason kids should be handling guns let alone bringing them to school.
It's time for schools to install metal detectors. Is it ideal? No, but it's the world we're living in now. If it protects students, then it's the right thing to do.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“These kids that are bringing guns to school need to have harsher punishments.”
“Violence in schools did not escalate until government replaced the family.”
“And that's what's wrong with the world. Parents have the kids, but they want somebody else to raise them.”
“If my parents found out that I got whippings at school, I’d get another when I got home.”
“Put discipline back in the schools, and hold the parents responsible.”
"Take some of that surplus money that the governor is talking about and put it in metal detectors, or whatever it takes, to keep the kids safe.”
“Put those metal detectors in our schools just like they have them in the courthouses, we can keep those people safe, why can't we keep our children safe? We have the money for it. Let's use it wisely.”
“Put them in schools, save the kids.”