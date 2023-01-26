Imagine this: Your child eating lunch in the cafeteria, like so many kids do every day. When a fight breaks out and a gun falls out of a student's backpack. Yes. A gun.
Thankfully no one was injured -- this time. It happened at Eastern High School, in Louisville on Monday. These situations were unthinkable when I was growing up. It just didn't happen, and yet nowadays, police are called to schools far too often because guns are found inside the classroom.
In fact, in the first semester alone, JCPS says 15 guns were found at Western, Pleasure Ridge Park, Moore, Ballard, Seneca, and Fern Creek. I can't imagine how parents with young kids send them to school every day knowing this is the reality they're faced with. We've got to do better, even if it's expensive, because these kids' lives are priceless.
There needs to be metal detectors at every school. Is it ideal? No, but it's the world we're living in now.
Arming school resource officers will always be a hot topic. If schools are better equipped to keep students safe with things like metal detectors, there's no reason resource officers should be armed.
This is just one layer to a bigger problem with growing violence among young people. There needs to be intervention for students and parents. We must do better. Schools are supposed to be a safe place -- not the wild wild west.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.