Everyone is talking about it -- UofL parting ways with former head coach Chris Mack.
I know some of you won't agree with me, but I appreciate the time Mack gave to UofL.
The deck was stacked against him from the beginning with the NCAA sanctions looming over his head. It impacted his ability to recruit top tier players, which led to subpar results.
Someone needs to contact the NCAA and get them to move the sanctions process forward, so UofL can move on. But who's going to do it? UofL's interim President, the interim athletic director or the interim men’s basketball coach?
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Completely agree, and I'm a former athlete at U of L."
"Any coach that comes to Louisville know what the risks are, and they're being well paid to take that risk."
"I think Chris Mack was a great fit. I also think that the players were just not playing, and it's not fair to put everything on the coach's shoulders."
"He did come into a difficult situation, but that also was a choice. He knew what he was walking into."
"I think they should keep Chris Mack. I think he did pretty good."
"It's real simple. Bring Jurich back, and Pitino, and the people will come."
"Must be nice to get fired and get $5 million. I wish I could do that."
"Maybe if they quit doing that, it wouldn't cost so much to go to college."