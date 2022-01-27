I know some of you won't agree with what I'm about to say, but someone needs to say it.
I appreciate the time Coach Mack and his family gave to the University of Louisville.
Before anyone tries to bash his record or reputation, remember he walked into a really tough situation four years ago.
Very few coaches were willing to come to UofL with looming NCAA sanctions hanging over their heads, but Mack was up for the challenge. This impacted his ability to recruit top tier players, which led to subpar results. But again, it's not entirely his fault. It was the hand he was dealt.
I'm sure a lot of kids passed on the opportunity to play for Louisville - because they were afraid the program would implode at any moment. And to me, that's the biggest problem with all of this.
What needs to happen is for somebody to contact the NCAA and move the sanctions process forward, and get it over with.
I get it. It's easier said than done considering UofL now has an “interim” President, interim Athletic Director and interim Men’s basketball coach. That's a tough pill to swallow. But someone needs to step up and get it done, or the drama on and off the court will continue.
