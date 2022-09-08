The simple things in life are getting more complicated. People are sitting in line more than an hour at pharmacies waiting to get medicine because it was closed inside. Fast food restaurants are dealing with similar issues, and so are grocery stores. Only enough employees to ring you up but not enough to bag your groceries.
Some kids are waiting on their school bus for more than an hour because there's a bus driver shortage, and drivers are forced to run double and triple the number of routes. We need to get back people to work before businesses become extinct.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Want the workers to come back to work, why don’t they raise the minimum wage? Raised it for the city workers, raise it for everybody else."
"Why would anybody want to go to work when the Democrats are paying them to stay at home?"
"Problem isn’t not enough workers it’s that they don't want to pay a wage that people can live on."
"Some of these corporations that are making billions of dollars in profits should pay their employees more and they’ll keep them. They can afford it."
"Why do I want to go to a store and use a self-scan, do their job? If you use a self-scan, then you ought to get a discount."
"The superintendent, the school board, and the assistant superintendent should be driving the school busses. At least they'd be earning their salaries."