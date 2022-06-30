Let's talk about medical marijuana and why it should be legal in Kentucky. I know, anytime this comes up, people on both sides of the issue make a big fuss, but it's back in the news again.
Kudos to Governor Andy Beshear for creating a new medical marijuana advisory committee made up of people from the medical field, judicial system and other stakeholders.
By legalizing medical marijuana, it will benefit people who need it and also help the state financially by raising tax dollars. It's time for Kentucky to evolve, and this is a step in the right direction.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Not only should medical marijuana be legalized, but marijuana in general to create a huge flow of tax revenue. You can control it more than you do with it being illegal, and you put a dent in the drug trade from Mexico."
"They'll make big money from taxing it. You'd be surprised how much money you can make off of that stuff in Kentucky."
"I've been clean off pills for nine years. CBD really helps me. Crazy that I can’t have it when I need it."
"Medical and recreational marijuana should be put up to a vote by the people, instead of leaving it up to the politicians."
"They legalize marijuana. They put some of these dealers out of business and stop some of these killings that’s going on in Louisville."
"I know a lot of people that drinks, and drinking’s a whole lot worse. I say legalize marijuana!"