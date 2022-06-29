Let's talk about medical marijuana and why it should be legal in Kentucky. I know, anytime this comes up, people on both sides of the issue make a big fuss, but it's back in the news again.
Kudos to Governor Andy Beshear for creating a new medical marijuana advisory committee made up of people from the medical field, judicial system and other stakeholders.
By legalizing medical marijuana, it will benefit people who need it and also help the state financially by raising tax dollars. It's time for Kentucky to evolve, and this is a step in the right direction.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"This should have been done a long time ago."
"Medical marijuana needs to be put on a ballot. We don't need 38 people in the state Senate making our decisions for us."
"Marijuana should be legal across the board, medical and recreational, on the federal level and the state level."
"My husband needs it right now for blood pressure. I need it for epilepsy, but we can't get it unless we want to move from state."
"I think it's got a lot of medicinal uses, as well as recreational uses."
"I am opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana."
"Regular marijuana on the street has fentanyl, now. Tell them to do something."
"Let's legalize marijuana for everybody. Oh yeah."