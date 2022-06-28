Let's talk about medical marijuana and why it should be legal in Kentucky. I know, anytime this comes up, people on both sides of the issue make a big fuss, but these are important conversations we need to have. Instead of scrapping the idea all together and being close minded, I like that Gov. Andy Beshear is exploring different options.
He is creating a medical marijuana advisory committee and said he's weighing executive action to legalize medical marijuana. We've all but been here before, though. Legislation to legalize medical marijuana passed the Kentucky House twice but stalled both times in the Senate. So it comes down to politicians playing nice and putting Kentuckians first.
Truthfully, I think we have bigger fish to fry. This issue shouldn't be so divisive and time consuming.
If medical marijuana becomes legal in Kentucky, not only will it benefit people who need it, but it's also a huge win for the state financially by raising tax dollars. It's no secret our economy is drowning in debt and inflation is ridiculous, so frankly I think this should've passed a long time ago. It’s time for Kentucky to evolve.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.