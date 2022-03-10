We are in the middle of a financial crisis. If you've been to the gas station or grocery store lately, you've seen it first-hand. Gas prices just hit $4 a gallon nationwide. This is part of the fallout from the horrific and heartbreaking war in Ukraine.
We have been dependent on foreign countries for essential things like oil for far too long, and now it's crushing our economy.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"You can blame President Biden for all this mess we're in. He won't allow drilling in the continental United States any longer. Blame him for it. That's where the blame lies."
"If Trump was president, this would not have happened."
"I think Biden needs to be giving out some more stimulus checks. This is ridiculous."
"Biden is destroying this country."
"Let's get back to making things in America and make it mean something today. This whole country right now is in a rubber raft, ready to go down because we don't make anything in America."
"I live a long way from all the stores and gas prices are ridiculous, and Biden and them trying to blame it on Russia? No. He shut down the pipeline here, opened the pipeline up there. Everything going on is Biden's fault. Send him to Russia."