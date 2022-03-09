We are in the middle of a financial crisis. If you've been to the gas station or grocery store lately, you've seen it first-hand. Gas prices just hit $4 a gallon nationwide. This is part of the fallout from the horrific and heartbreaking war in Ukraine.
We have been dependent on foreign countries for essential things like oil for far too long, and now it's crushing our economy.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Mister Woods, you hit that nail right on the head. It's time for us to break away and be as independent as we keep saying that we are."
"Obama stopped drilling in Alaska. Biden cuts down the pipeline. It's almost like they want us dependent on foreign oil."
"This is all Joe Biden's plan to destroy this country by destroying our energy industry."
"We need to be oil independent for national security."
"I'm an Uber delivery driver and these gas prices are killing us."
"If they keep gas prices high, you'll have to buy an electric vehicle."
"We need to tell Joe Biden to get his hands out of the pockets of Russia and China and start worrying about the United States of America."
"Seems like just a couple of years ago we had a president who was trying to make America self-sufficient."
"You get what you vote for."