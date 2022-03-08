I want to start off by saying my heart goes out to everyone in Ukraine. Thousands of innocent people are dying, and it's unbelievably sad. Their situation is paramount, and the loss of life is incomparable. I want to make sure that's clear before I talk about some of the problems we're facing as a result of this tragedy.
We are in the middle of a financial crisis. We've been down this road before -- during the recession in 2008 -- when gas prices soared, and people were broke. Gas prices topped $4 a gallon then, and later this week they're expected to hit an all-time record. This is unprecedented territory, and a scary time for Americans.
We have been too dependent on foreign countries for essential things -- like oil -- for far too long. Spending $120 a barrel on crude oil isn't sustainable. This will singlehandedly crush our economy, especially coming out of a pandemic. We need people driving to work, traveling and spending money by investing in our community. It's nearly impossible though when some people can't even afford to put food on the table because groceries are so expensive, and inflation is so out of control.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.
