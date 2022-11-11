That's a wrap on midterm elections, but let's take a vote on the voting process. It's time to get rid of the option to vote straight Republican or Democrat. It's lazy, unfair for candidates and not in our best interest.
Polls also need to stay open later. They close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana, among the earliest in the country. Let's give people more time to get out and vote.
Lastly, why does it take so long to get results in? It takes the fun out of election night when we have to wait days to find out who won.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I wish we didn't vote party line strictly."
"It's absolutely amazing to me, in today's modern technology, it takes so much longer than it used to to count all the votes and get the results in."
"I believe voting should be done on Election Day. No mail in ballots. No early voting. And yes, time needs to be extended on voting day."
"What's sad is this Democratic city stooping to get votes by letting locked up criminals vote and sending TARC busses out to drive people to the polls."
"If you don't vote straight, Democrat or straight Republican, you'll get writer's cramp, trying to fill out all the little spots and then the machine will tell you, you didn't fill it out right."