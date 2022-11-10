Midterm elections are behind us, and now, the real work begins. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, I think it's important to reflect on the voting process: what works and what doesn't.
One thing that's always irritated me is the straight party line vote. I think it's lazy, unfair for candidates and, truthfully, not in our best interest as citizens. Sure, some people will always want to vote straight Republican or Democrat. I get it. But don't you think some of the issues we're facing today are a bit more complex than years past? As voters, we should put the work in to learn about these issues and the candidates instead of taking the easy way out and strictly voting down party lines.
Let's talk about voting hours. The polls in Kentucky and Indiana close at 6 p.m., among the earliest in the country. I know early and absentee voting are soaring in popularity, but the polls should be open later than 6 at night. It seems simple to me.
Along those lines, why does it take so long to get results? It takes the fun out of election night. There has to be a better way.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View