JCPS is a mess. That's the message from some parents who are furious with the school district. The latest problem started when snow plowed through Kentucky last week. Most schools cancelled the night before with snow in the forecast. Not JCPS, though.
It was business as usual for them on Thursday - until it wasn't. Just as soon as parents dropped their kids off for the day, they were told to come back and get them because JCPS was releasing early due to inclement weather. School buses were sliding off the road, and accidents were happening all over the county.
Why not cancel or switch to NTI the night before like nearly every other district. Social media lit up, and parents were upset saying the district jeopardized their student's safety. That was a mountain of madness to overcome, and it hasn't gotten any better the last few days.
JCPS was out on Monday then made the big announcement to switch to non-traditional learning beginning Tuesday - yet, sports are allowed to continue.
If COVID-19 is causing a teacher shortage and is forcing the district to go to NTI, now would be a good time for JCPS to focus on the health and safety of student athletes, before it's game over and more parents are upset.
What's your opinion. Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.