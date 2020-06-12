Moving fast does not help you reach your destination any sooner if you don’t know where you are going. The JCPS board is in a big hurry to pass a tax hike it had planned before the pandemic. No one knows what the next school year will look like. The shutdown has turned the education world upside down. The CARES Act awarded the school system $30 million in funding. In its own words, the organization is trying to “figure out” what to spend the money on. It must hit the brakes on its $50 million tax hike proposal and reevaluate the classroom.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
Mary Sammons I don’t always agree with him [Dale] but on this I do.
Robert Sanderson They just got 30.5 million in Federal help. Why take more from you?
Sarah Isham Skaggs If the tax hike goes to building the new schools in the West End then I’m for it.
Rose Mays Learn how to budget their money. Tired of my mortgage payments going up!
Ton Hays Do not forget to sign the online petition to have the tax hike voted on in November. Needs more signatures.
Harriett Wilson Over $30 million from Federal Government. NO NEW TAXES.
Steve Riggs Defund JCPS!