I’m about to say something I don’t say very often. JCPS looks like it’s on the right path. Yea, you heard that right. In a meeting earlier this week, board members agreed to buy property for a new elementary school. The plan is for West Broadway Elementary to be built on a plot of land at 18th Street. When finished, the 800 student capacity school will be connected to a YMCA. It will combine Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley elementary students and should be completed by 2023.
Dr. Marty Polio has grown as an administrator in the last couple of years, as superintendent. He has dedicated himself to improving culture. He has focused on advancing student achievement and applying deeper learning strategies. Recently, Superintendent Polio, along with his team, have come up with a vision to further strengthen the school district.
This time the infrastructure is their target. New schools are needed, and old ones must be torn down or remodeled. Historically, plans for school funding bills have been murky at best. It is refreshing to see transparency. I look forward to learning more about future property acquisitions. I hope JCPS will transform its district into one of the best in the nation.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.