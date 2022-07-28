The first day of school is right around the corner for JCPS, and a mask mandate is in place for all Jefferson County Public Schools and buses. A recent spike in cases is to blame but should've been expected.
Families are returning home from summer vacations, and more people are testing positive. But forcing students and staff to wear masks isn't a solution to the problem unless they're medically safe N95 masks, and they wear them at school and home, which we know is impossible.
If school districts really want to slow the spread, cancel athletics and prepare for online learning. Otherwise, it's all optics.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Our ten year old granddaughter was one of just a handful of students in her class that wore a mask. Yet, she caught COVID. The mask are useless. They don't do any good. Don't make the kids wear them in the Jefferson County Public Schools. Don't do that."
"I applaud JCPS for starting the mask mandate."
"All of the peer reviewed studies show that masks do not prevent the spread of COVID. In fact, they do more harm to children’s brains and bodies than they are helpful. If students want to wear a mask or parents want them to, they should be able to, but it is a broad overreach of the school system to enforce them on everyone."
"Here we go again. These kids are suffering again in school."