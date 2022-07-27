The first day of school is right around the corner for JCPS, and a mask mandate is in place for all Jefferson County Public Schools and buses. A recent spike in cases is to blame but should've been expected.
Families are returning home from summer vacations, and more people are testing positive. But forcing students and staff to wear masks isn't a solution to the problem unless they're medically safe N95 masks, and they wear them at school and home, which we know is impossible.
If school districts really want to slow the spread, cancel athletics and prepare for online learning. Otherwise, it's all optics.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree with you 100%. Nobody wants to wear a mask. It's irritating. It's not going to stop the spread of COVID."
"Will masks prevent COVID? No, but it will definitely decrease the numbers as you’ve seen in past events."
"I feel like the mask mandate for JCPS is ridiculous. There should be a vaccination mandate in effect."
"Put mask on everywhere, not just in school."
"All this wearing masks has done nothing but weaken our immune systems."
"I would not feel safe sending my kids to any public school during COVID. This would be the time that I would do homeschooling."
"Leave our kids alone, and let them learn."