Here we go again. The first day of school is right around the corner for JCPS, and a mask mandate was just put in place for all Jefferson County Public Schools and buses.
It feels like déjà vu, and frankly, I can't believe we're talking about it again. Have we not learned anything in the past two years?
COVID-19 will continue to spread unless every student and staff member wears a medically-safe N95 mask within the confines of JCPS and at home, and we know that's impossible.
This latest spike in COVID-19 cases shouldn't come as a surprise. Families are returning home from their summer vacations, and more people are testing positive. I know the number one priority for JCPS is the health and safety of students and staff but I think the mask mandate is all about optics.
If school districts are committed to keeping students safe, they need to cancel athletic programs and prepare for online learning this year. Putting kids in masks is not effective. We've learned that. It hinders their ability to learn, socially interact with each other and to succeed in the classroom.
Thanks to the vaccine and other advancements in health since the pandemic began, I think we can safely fight this new wave of cases in a smart and productive way. But putting masks back on kids isn't it.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.