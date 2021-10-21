A Kentucky heavyweight is shaking things up in Washington.
Louisville native John Yarmuth has served in Congress since 2007 and says this will be his last term in office.
The U.S Representative would have been a huge favorite for re-election, but he said he wants to spend more time with his family and his young grandson.
That's a life lesson you can't teach. It's not about winning or losing for Yarmuth, it's about doing the right thing and letting the next generation lead.
Other members of Congress, who have served way too long, should do the same thing.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I'm very proud of Mister Yarmuth. I respect him highly, and I have to congratulate him. I just hope that life is as good to him as he's been to us by serving us."
"Hooray! One less rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi."
"Yarmuth is about ten years late making this 'right' decision. He's made a lot of wrong decisions in between and left us with a lot of damage."
"I hope he has a good life but, as far as I'm concerned good riddance. We need to do better. A lot better."
"A president has a limited term. Why don't our congress people?"
"Term Limits. That will solve the problem. Eight years and you're done."