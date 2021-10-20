A Kentucky heavyweight is shaking things up in Washington.
Louisville native John Yarmuth has served in Congress since 2007 and says this will be his last term in office.
The U.S Representative would have been a huge favorite for re-election, but he said he wants to spend more time with his family and his young grandson.
That's a life lesson you can't teach. It's not about winning or losing for Yarmuth, it's about doing the right thing and letting the next generation lead.
Other members of Congress, who have served way too long, should do the same thing.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Congratulations to John Yarmuth, and I wish Mitch McConnell would follow in his footsteps."
"You couldn't have said it any better, there's a lot of those politicians who need to go now."
"I'm glad that he's leaving. He needs to be there with his kids, grandkids, or whatever because he hasn't done anything for the State of Kentucky or the City of Louisville."
"The reason Yarmuth is retiring is because he knows the Dems will lose the majority in the House during the mid-term elections. He is currently the chairman of the House Budget Committee and doesn't want to continue to serve in a minority role. That's the bottom line."
"Doesn't really make any difference why Yarmuth is leaving. The important thing is he's gone."