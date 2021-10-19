A Kentucky heavyweight is shaking things up in Washington.
Louisville native John Yarmuth has served in Congress since 2007, and says this will be his last term in office. The U.S Representative made his surprising announcement last week, despite being a huge favorite for re-election.
After spending decades in politics, he said he wants to spend more time with his family, and his young grandson. That's a life lesson you can't teach, and one I think more politicians should follow.
Yarmuth put in his time to get to where he is, and now he wants to watch from the sidelines. It's not about winning or losing for him, it's about stepping aside when the time is right and letting the next generation lead.
After all, it's a generation that he helped teach. We need more members of Congress like him to realize and understand they've served way too long, and it's time to move on.
After 16 years in Congress, Yarmuth is doing the right thing for Kentucky and our country by letting others lead the next chapter for our country.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View