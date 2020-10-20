This pandemic has already spaced us out, limited our social lives, potentially cost us our jobs, and now we might get frozen out of our homes. Soon, utility companies can once again turn off your gas and electric, if you are behind on your bills. Since March 16, cutting off utility services has been banned due to COVID-19, but no longer.
LG&E is the city’s primary utility company. It claims nearly 28,000 residential customers are subject to disconnection. That number is twice as high as last year’s monthly average. Unfortunately, utilities “returning to normal” is happening as the temperatures and the sunlight begin to wane. Now is when residents are more in need of help, not less.
Yes, you do have options to set up payment plans. You can make installments over time, but to some that still doesn’t make it feasible. The moratorium on shutoffs lasted seven months. If you weren’t able to pay your normal bill, how are you supposed to pay down on your debt?
LG&E must realize this can’t be the final solution. It is due the balances people have accrued. But we are in unprecedented times. Unique measures should be enacted to satisfy all parties. A longer grace period should be given for customers suffering hardships.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.