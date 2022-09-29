The photos and video coming out of Florida are devastating. Hurricane Ian's wrath was so powerful. Many people in Florida have never experienced anything like this in their lifetime.
We've seen tragedies like this in our area, just on a smaller scale. Most recently, the horrible flooding in eastern Kentucky or the aftermath of the Mayfield tornado. Different scenarios, but they all have one thing in common: People's lives are changed forever. I believe the people of Kentuckiana have extra empathy for what Floridians are going through, because we've lived through the pain.
We should be proud of the 200 LG&E and KU crews who drove into Hurricane Ian. From line technicians to safety specialists and team leaders, our local crews didn't bat an eye when it was time to help, because they know the feeling. They've left their family and friends for who knows how long to help those hundreds of miles away who need assistance, and that's a powerful thing.
It's times like this, in life or death situations, when we come together and work best as one. WDRB is partnering with the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief. Click here to make a donation. The people of Florida need it, just like we've needed it before too.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.