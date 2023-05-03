It's been less than a month since the horrific mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville.
The tragedy reignited the gun debate locally and, equally as important, what happens to these weapons after they're used in deadly crimes.
Under Kentucky law, firearms used in a crime are returned to Frankfort and hit the auction block.
This would include the AR-15 used at the bank. I believe guns used in violent crimes like this should be taken out of circulation and destroyed. The family of the gunman in this case also wants the firearm destroyed. Kentucky lawmakers need to rethink things going forward and change this law.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Any gun that is seized in a crime should automatically be destroyed."
"Destroying confiscated guns will not affect the supply in the least."
"The guns are not auctioned off to just anybody."
"That money goes for state police equipment."
"Firearms that are used in a violent crime the second time is minuscule at best. Destroying the firearm will not stop human emotions or mental illness. The only thing you're doing would be allowing the police to be defunded. And that we certainly do not need."
"Destroying the guns isn’t going to do any good. Guns don't kill people. People kill people."