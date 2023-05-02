The joy of Derby week is upon us. When we all come together — from all walks of life and every zip code — to shine our brightest for the world to see. And I'm sure the next few days will be wonderful but if I'm being honest, there's a sense of loss and sadness in the air.
It's been less than a month since the devastating mass shooting at Old National Bank. Our city is still grieving after Louisville was catapulted into the national spotlight during our darkest hour. This tragedy reignited the gun debate locally and, equally as important, what happens to these weapons after they're used in deadly crimes. As it stands now, under Kentucky law, firearms used in a crime are returned to Frankfort and hit the auction block.
This would include the AR-15 used in the mass shooting in downtown Louisville. I believe guns used in violent crimes like this should be taken out of circulation and destroyed, definitely not auctioned off. The family of the gunman in this case also wants the firearm destroyed. It's encouraging to hear LMPD and the ATF are working together to try and make that happen.
There's an ongoing effort to make our community safer, and when we're fostering more guns, we're doing our city and state a disservice. Kentucky lawmakers need to rethink things going forward and change this law.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View