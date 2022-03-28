Our community voted for merger in 2000 following comprehensive study and discussion, and with bipartisan support.
And merger swiftly catapulted Louisville onto the national radar.
The results? Streamlined services, a growing population and economy along with $21 billion in capital investments just since 2014, from Colonial Gardens to Beecher Terrace to the Northeast Regional Library.
Yet a bill moving through Frankfort, with limited discussion and near-unanimous opposition from Louisville’s elected leaders, jeopardizes merger’s success.
HB 314 could cut Louisville's population by half by allowing a proliferation of small cities — which would diminish our ability to attract federal support, add layers of government for businesses, developers and residents to navigate, and create a $50 million hole in the Metro budget that funds services everyone needs, like Public Health, 911, libraries, and the jail.
And let’s be clear: A recent amendment to form a task force to study this measure AFTER HB314 unwinds merger makes NO sense.
Would you demolish a room on your home, THEN call an architect?
No. You’d take a hard look at whatever problem you’re facing and get input from lots of people and businesses.
I am all for improvement but let’s do it the right way!
I emphatically urge residents to call 1-800-372-7181 today and tell state Senators to assemble a task force FIRST, with Louisville’s input, and THEN act.
Thank you.