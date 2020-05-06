The early bird is the one that gets the worm. Kentucky’s border states that have beaten us to the table. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has already voiced his concern with the lack of tax dollars. The problem is going to get worse as people start to spend their stimulus checks in other states. We all want to be safe and do the right thing, but the consequences of staying at home longer determines our economic future. Neighboring states will be getting stronger as we stay idol. We must allow Kentucky business to get back to work.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think we should open every business in Kentucky that wants to be open."
"I would rather be alive, and open up later than everybody else, than to be dead."
"Our senators, and our representatives and our governor just like to give revenue to other states. Then they wonder why we don't have any money. Well, that's the reason why we're always last, and with this virus thing, he's going to make us last, and then we are really going to lose."
"You know 'Monkey See, Monkey Do, Monkey Gets in Trouble Too'? You want that to be us?"
"I'm not sure I want to run across the bridge where there's four times the infection that we have in our state. It will all open up in time. This is all wasted effort, if we open it up now."
"Louisvillians won't be going over to Indiana to spend their money... Governor Beshear told us not to."