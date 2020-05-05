The early bird is the one that gets the worm. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has set forth a plan to completely open the Hoosier state by July 4th. Hoosiers are now able to shop at retail stores, travel, and gather in groups of up to 25 people. On Friday,they can attend church, and by Monday, they can eat in restaurants. Indiana joins Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia and Tennessee as Kentucky border states that have beaten us to the table. If business is an economic doughnut, Kentucky is the empty hole in the middle.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has already voiced his concern with the lack of tax dollars. The problem is only going to get worse in May, as people will almost certainly drive to Indiana or other adjacent states with their stimulus checks to buy products and services. We all want to be safe and do the right thing, but the consequences of staying at home longer determines our economic future.
The slower the Kentucky timetable, the more people will stimulate our surrounding states. Neighboring states will be getting stronger, as we stay idle. By the time we leave our nest, there will be no more worms to eat. We must allow Kentucky businesses a chance to feed, too.
What are your thoughts? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods that’s my Point of View.