It’s been a challenging winter, but I am glad to talk about some good news for once. Governor Beshear said this week that Kentucky childcare workers are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
A few weeks ago, I called out this injustice. The governor rightly prioritized K through 12 teachers for the vaccine, but childcare workers were left out. There are nearly 4,000 childcare workers in our metro area. They have always deserved the vaccine alongside teachers, and I’m thrilled the governor recognized that.
Now the next big challenge for our community is getting the kids back in school.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"It's a good thing that they're going to try to get kids back in school. But, I would not let the kids go back without vaccination."
"The thing is, whether they go back to school March or April, they get right back out in May. So why?"
"I'd like to find out why they can't get all these state and county workers vaccinated, because if something happened to them who's going to take care of the roads? They need their shots too."
"What about the people that [are] sixty thru sixty-nine, that have underlying conditions that are in 1-C? They just going to leave them to die, and get everybody before them? Get the kids and everything in there first?"