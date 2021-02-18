It’s been a challenging winter, but I am glad to talk about some good news for once. Governor Beshear said this week that Kentucky childcare workers are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
A few weeks ago, I called out this injustice. The governor rightly prioritized K through 12 teachers for the vaccine, but childcare workers were left out.
There are nearly 4,000 childcare workers in our metro area. They earn a paltry $22,000 per year on average. Unlike many public school teachers doing virtual instruction, these childcare workers have come in to work everyday since June, exposing themselves to germy kids and the coronavirus.
They have always deserved the vaccine alongside teachers, and I’m thrilled the governor has finally recognized that.
Looking ahead, our next big challenge as a community is getting kids back in school. That’s why the governor is giving vaccines to educators. I’m encouraged that JCPS is looking at reopening for younger students around mid-March. Elementary kids especially need the socialization of traditional school. Let’s get kids back where they belong, in the classroom.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.