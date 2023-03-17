I’ve campaigned multiple times to legalize medical marijuana and sports betting in the state of Kentucky.
I’m proud to see the progress made this week in Frankfort for both of these issues. Sure - it’s not a done deal yet, there are still some more votes and Governor Andy Beshear would need to sign it, but we’re closer than we’ve ever been before, and that’s a win in my book.
Our neighboring states have successfully put out the welcome mats and courted Kentuckians for years.
Passing these two bills would provide a much-needed economic boost for the Kentucky economy.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Think of all the tax revenue that goes across the state lines to the casinos. Open up the gambling, open up the marijuana. I mean, think about the revenue this state could have.”
“We do need medical marijuana. I'm tired of taking opiates for back pain.”
“I think it's a good idea that they legalize cannabis. They’re going to get so much money from that, they're going to be able to fix the roads.”
“Please legalize gambling. So the city of Louisville can have more tax dollars to waste.”
“You know, with inflation, I believe it's wrong to legalize sports betting. People get addicted.”
“Does that mean all the money that Kentucky gets is going to lower our property taxes? I hope so.”