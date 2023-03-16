I’ve campaigned multiple times to legalize medical marijuana and sports betting in the state of Kentucky.
I’m proud to see the progress made this week in Frankfort for both of these issues. Sure, it’s not a done deal yet. There are still some more votes and Governor Andy Beshear would need to sign it…but we’re closer than we’ve ever been before, and that’s a win in my book.
The state of Kentucky has been sidelined for far too long - while other states have adapted and learned how to play the game. In January this year Ohio generated 200 million dollars in its first month of sports betting. Think of what we could do with that money…and that’s in just one month.
Not only are we missing out on the chance to *make money…but we’re also losing it too. Our neighboring states have successfully put out the welcome mats and courted Kentuckians for years.
Passing these two bills would provide the much-needed economic boost for the city of Louisville and the state of Kentucky.
What’s your opinion, Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.