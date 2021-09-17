Kentucky is ground zero when it comes to new cases of COVID-19. We are 16 months into this pandemic, and what happened to flattening the curve?
Alarming new data shows that ten of the top 20 worst counties in the country for COVID cases per population are in Kentucky. The latest numbers continue to paint a dark picture for the Commonwealth, currently with more than 4,000 new cases daily and 1,500 of those are kids.
President Biden in July announced his new strategy of going door to door for his vaccination campaign, the data shows he should strap up his boots and start in the state of Kentucky.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"You are so right. He needs to put those boots on and go door-to-door, but he's not going to do it because he's too busy in other people's business."
"No one should be coming to anyone's door about a vaccine."
"They're adults. They can make their own decision."
"You're never going to solve this problem until Joe Biden's administration secures the border."
"We need access to treatment, we need to respect personal choice, and when we come together on these two things we will end this pandemic."
"If you're not vaccinated, don't let them in the hospital. Let them lay in the parking lot and die."
"You can't cure stupid."