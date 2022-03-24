March Madness is well underway - and the state of Kentucky is missing out. It's time to legalize sports betting. Thirty other states have done it, including Indiana, and they're making billions of dollars off of college basketball right now.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We absolutely need sports betting in Kentucky, why let every state around us have all this revenue and we just do without for nothing?"
"I make weekly trips over to Caesars Casino as well as most of my friends."
"Where's the moral code of conduct? Is there any?"
"I sports gamble every day. Ride over the bridge every day. Kentucky needs to get onboard."
"I think they should make all betting legal in Kentucky."
"Sports betting was outlawed because of the corruption that came with it. Point shaving, throwing games. You can buy referees. You can buy players. I want, especially my college sports, to try to be as incorruptible as possible."
"It’s high time that they got off their duffs in Frankfort and did something about this."
"We need more revenue to this state, and I say, let's bring it on!"