March Madness is well underway - and the state of Kentucky is missing out. It's time to legalize sports betting. Thirty other states have done it, including Indiana, and they're making billions of dollars off of college basketball right now.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“We do need to legalize sports betting and legalize casinos.”
“I don't think you should be promoting gambling.”
“We got horse racing betting. What's the difference?”
“I think they should definitely legalize sports gambling in Kentucky. Because all our money is going to Indiana.”
“It can reduce our taxes and that's just a proven fact.”
“If you think crime is going rampant now, legalize that sports betting. People are out of money, they're going to do more crime, more robbery.”
“I'll tell you right now, there's a lot of people that’s already doing it that aren’t worried about being legal.”
“I race across the bridge every weekend for sports betting. But behind me there are thousands of cars racing across the bridge to get to Indiana to gamble. What in the heck are we waiting on?”