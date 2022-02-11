It's time for Kentucky to get in the game and legalize sports betting. We are drowning in debt, and the longer we drag our feet on passing legislation, the longer we're missing out on millions in revenue.
Super Bowl 56 is Sunday, and it is expected to be the most heavily-bet game in history with 31.5 million people placing their bets. If you want to bet in Kentucky, you'll have to drive across the river to Indiana and make your bet or go to one of the other 29 states that have decided to get in the game- and legalize sports wagering.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I believe that we should allow sports betting.”
“Everybody I know is betting the ball game, but not in Kentucky.”
“If you want to legalize betting, just legalize it all the way. Casinos or nothing. Don't just give it to the horse racing people.”
“While you're at it, legalized marijuana. That's where the real serious money is going to be.”
“I do not believe in gambling because it's like a drug. You get addicted.”
“What the heck is the difference, whether it's sports or whether it’s horses?”
“Additional income from sports gambling? Good idea. Legislators spending it wisely and appropriately? Doubtful.”