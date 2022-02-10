I'm calling pass interference on this one. It's time for Kentucky to get in the game and legalize sports betting. We are up to our neck in debt, and the longer we drag our feet on this, the longer we're missing out on millions of dollars of revenue.
Thirty other states across the nation, including Indiana, have legalized sports wagering. In fact, every state surrounding Kentucky, with the exception of Missouri, has some sort of legislation that allows for sports betting. But every day, Kentuckians are driving across the river to place their bets. Congratulations to Indiana for jumping on this financial opportunity back in 2019. I'm glad they're able to capitalize.
Super Bowl 56 is Sunday, and it is expected to be the most heavily-bet game in history.
A record 31.5 million people are expected to bet on the game, and I imagine a good chunk of people around here will too. But if you live in Kentucky, you're forced to take your money and bets elsewhere. It just doesn't make any sense to me.
I'm not a sports bettor. I would be terrible at it, but I see the value it would bring to our economy. Kentucky has been sitting on the bench for far too long. It's time to be aggressive and make it happen.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View