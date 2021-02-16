It’s amazing what can be accomplished when you put your mind to it. Kentucky lawmakers just proved that. In less than two weeks, a controversial bill to legalize the state’s casino-like gaming facilities made its way through the entire legislative process, passing both the state Senate and the House.
Meanwhile, Kentucky has totally missed the boat on allowing sports betting. This inoffensive form of gambling is generating real tax revenue in states like Indiana, Tennessee and Illinois.
Last week a majority of Kentucky lawmakers voted in favor of what are essentially slot machines. I would like to ask these same legislators: If Kentuckians are responsible enough to decide for themselves to put money in a slot machine, why can’t they place a bet on the outcome of a football or basketball game?
Sports wagering will generate tax revenue. Sure, it would be modest, but every little bit helps when you’re always pinching pennies at budget time.
Getting historical horse racing over the finish line wasn’t easy. Legislators showed real leadership in making it happen. With just a little more of that in Frankfort, imagine what else they could accomplish.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.