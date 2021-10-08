There are more than 100,000 open jobs in Kentucky, yet more people than ever are choosing not to work. We need to make our state more appealing so people want to work and can work.
That includes tackling our states tax code to encourage people and businesses to come to Kentucky
We need to take care of families by making childcare more affordable. More parents are forced to stay home with their kids, instead of sending them to daycare or school, because they simply can't afford it.
Things need to change, so we can fill open jobs with talented people.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I've been looking for a job the whole pandemic and nobody will hire me because of my background. Lighten up on the background checks and give us a chance."
"Everything in the world continues to go up, except the paycheck."
"Someone like me, who is disabled, can't find a job that can fit my disabilities."
"As long as our government continues to hand out our money. As long as our government continues to give free housing. As long as our government continues to give out free food. They're not going to work!"
"I think the major problem would be the minimum wage and the fact that it hasn't been raised in years."
"They're not going to work as long as everything is handed to them on a silver platter."