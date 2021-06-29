Governor Andy Beshear has a new idea to get people back to work. Kentuckians who give up unemployment benefits and go to work fulltime for a month, are now eligible for a $1,500 bonus from the government.
Well let’s do some math. Take someone who gets the average unemployment benefit in Kentucky, about $350 a week. Then, add the $300 supplement from the federal government. So, someone might get benefits of about $2,600 per month for staying home, the equivalent of about $16 per hour.
Lets say that same person takes the governor’s offer. They will get $1,500, and they have to go to work for the first month. This means it’s an $1,100 monthly haircut--that is not an incentive to go to work.
Erase the $300 and that would solve the problem. The problem is not that we aren’t paying people enough money to go to work. It’s that we are paying them too much to stay home.
And one more point: If anyone deserves a government bonus for working, it’s the essential workers, and others who have showed up day after day for last 15 months. Lets give those bonuses to the people who never stopped working in the first place.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.