On June 30 of last year, Governor Andy Beshear stood at the podium and reassured the citizens of Kentucky that the mess with unemployment insurance was going to be quickly straightened out.
Here we are a year later, and the backlog of jobless claims has only grown. There are even a few that were filed all the way back in March of 2020.
There is no excuse for failing to provide the basic benefits that people are owed. Now after fifteen months, the time for excuses is over. All elected officials have accountability for this failure.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“My husband’s been waiting since December to get his unemployment. We have become homeless over this. Somebody needs to step up and do something.”
“It is past time for those claims to be processed. If they weren’t giving Governor Beshear his money, I’m sure he would have all hands on deck to get that done. Governor, do your job and take care of the people who are struggling, and depressed, and deprived from last year.”
“I’ve never seen a governor think they don’t have to pay people unemployment they paid into… especially during a pandemic.”
“I don’t know why you’re always talking negative about Mister Beshear, but I think he’s doing the best he can with what he has to work with.”
“Beshear needs to get his act together, or get out of office, because I don’t think he knows how to run Kentucky.”