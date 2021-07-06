On June 30 of last year, Governor Andy Beshear stood at the podium and reassured the citizens of Kentucky that the mess with unemployment insurance was going to be quickly straightened out.
Here we are a year later, and the backlog of jobless claims has only grown. There are even a few that were filed all the way back in March of 2020.
I’ve talked about how we don’t need all those extra unemployment payments being handed out, but there is no excuse for failing to provide the basic benefits that people are owed.
The governor did inherit an old system. It was very understaffed. And no one anticipated a 100-year pandemic.
But after 15 months, the time for excuses is over. All elected officials have accountability for this failure.
Last week, we learned that Kentucky’s first $1 milloin winner in the vaccination lottery had herself struggled to make ends meet because she couldn’t get her unemployment benefits.
Unless the governor plans to hand out $1 million checks to everyone who’s been waiting on unemployment, he better roll up his sleeves and get to work. It’s past time to fix this problem.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.