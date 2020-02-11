You’ve heard it before: “if you don’t vote, you sacrifice your right to complain.” But, what if the vote is decided before your opportunity comes?
Kentucky’s primary is held on May 1, which is entirely too late in the voting process. Last week, Iowa started the primary season off with a bang. No, not the bang that Democrat’s wanted. Thoughts of outside interference flooded the minds of too many, myself included. In the end, we learned that bad communication and a poorly executed plan led to all the confusion. This week is New Hampshire’s turn, followed by Nevada, South Carolina and virtually every other state in the union before Kentucky.
Statutes regulate when Kentucky primaries are held. Over 90 percent of delegates will be awarded before Kentuckians fill out a ballot. Elections will most likely be decided before the first person in this state walks into a polling place. It’s too late to move the date of this year’s election, but this atrocity needs to be righted. The Kentucky General Assembly must move primary elections to “mid-March.” Lawmakers must stop wasting Kentucky’s 52 delegates, and let the hard working voters of this state have a dog in the fight.
What’s your opinion? Give us a call and tell us what you think. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.